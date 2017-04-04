Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.07, or 0.72%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $144.77. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $144.12 set on March 29, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $144.89, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $144.50 was set on March 30, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $759.54 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $759.54B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $582.74B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $507.93B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $432.71B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $412.94B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $409.60B

• Walmart (WMT) – $221.30B

• Disney (DIS) – $178.74B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $167.31B

• IBM (IBM) – $164.61B

• Intel (INTC) – $171.53B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $163.98B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $74.42B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $64.46B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.47B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.22B

• Sony (SNE) – $41.19B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.01B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.08B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.33B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $10.60B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.36B

• Pandora (P) – $2.80B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $167.70M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.