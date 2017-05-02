Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.93, or 0.63%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $147.51. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $146.58 set on May 1, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $148.09, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $147.20 was set on may 1, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $773.92 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $773.92B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $640.80B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $535.03B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $452.61B

5. Facebook (FB) – $442.66B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $410.40B

• Walmart (WMT) – $228.94B

• Disney (DIS) – $180.85B

• Intel (INTC) – $174.41B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $171.47B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $167.76B

• IBM (IBM) – $149.47B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.05B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $66.78B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.01B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $47.03B

• Sony (SNE) – $42.94B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.006B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.58B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.72B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.22B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.14B

• Pandora (P) – $2.61B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $173.99M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.