Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.42, or 1.65%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $148.95. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $147.51 set on May 2, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $148.98, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $148.09 was set on May 2, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $776.61 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $776.61B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $648.90B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $532.72B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $446.50B

5. Facebook (FB) – $435.30B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $412.03B

• Walmart (WMT) – $231.88B

• Disney (DIS) – $177.08B

• Intel (INTC) – $173.39B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $172.22B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $167.08B

• IBM (IBM) – $145.67B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.53B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $66.71B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.29B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $46.46B

• Sony (SNE) – $42.65B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.02B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.81B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.54B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.59B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.27B

• Pandora (P) – $2.57B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $170.29M

