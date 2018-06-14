As global smartphone shipments reached 345.5 million units in the first quarter of 2018, Apple iPhone X was the leading model, with 12.7 million units shipped. According to business information provider IHS Markit, iPhone 8 ranked second, shipping 8.5 million units, followed by the low-end Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus and Apple’s high-end iPhone 8 Plus in third.

“Apple has secured the first and second ranking for the most-shipped smartphone model for many years,” said Jusy Hong, director of consumer devices, for IHS Markitm in a statement. “The iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 ranked first and second in the first quarter last year. Apple and Samsung maintained the same ranking as last year — replacing existing models with the latest models from this year.” Overall shipment volume of new models declined for Apple this year. The company shipped 35.6 million combined units of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 in the first quarter of 2017, but the combined shipment volume of this year’s top two models declined to 21.2 million units

The number of sale-priced iPhone models is on the rise, which means Apple is selling more older models. To increase the share of its latest models in the total iPhone sales volume, Apple is likely to expand its iPhone X form factor to new three new models, which are expected to launch in the second half of this year, including two models with AMOLED displays and one with an LCD panel. Hong said, “These upgrades will also increase Apple’s share of new models this year.”

Samsung’s latest flagship models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, ranked fifth and seventh, respectively. Samsung released its new flagship models in March this year, while its earlier models were released in April 2017. The most-shipped smartphone model from Samsung is the Galaxy Grand Prime Plus, a low-end smartphone released in November 2016.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers have grown their global smartphone market share. However, few individual models from these manufacturers reach comparable scale with Apple and follower Samsung. Delay of new model releases from Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo is one reason there aren’t any smartphone models from Chinese manufacturers in Q118’s top 10 list.

Top 10 most shipped smartphone models



Source: IHS Markit, Smartphone Model Market Tracker Q1 2018