“Has the iPhone X been a success?” Hayley Tsukayama writes for The Washington Post. “That’s a crucial question that Apple will address in its next earnings report Thursday, as questions loom about how well the company delivered on the promise to reinvent the iPhone.”

“How to arrive at the answer depends on whom you ask. Ahead of report, some analysts are focused heavily on iPhone sales,” Tsukayama writes. “But others say that what matters more is whether Apple has made more money from each phone it sells. The report will mark the first time Apple releases information about iPhone X sales since the phone hit stores.”

“If sales are the most important point, there may be trouble ahead,” Tsukayama writes. “A couple of notable reports have claimed that the iPhone X has had slower-than-expected sales so far this year.”

MacDailyNews Take: If by “notable,” Hayley means “specious,” she’s correct.

“Japanese paper Nikkei reported this weekend that Apple has told its manufacturers to cut back on the number of iPhone X units they produce headed into next year.”

MacDailyNews Take: Just like the Nikkei has done most every year and which has nothing to do with iPhone X sales, unless, among other things, it is known how many iPhone X units Apple built to begin with and what the iPhone mix is – data points that are and will remain unknown outside Apple Inc.

Tsukayama writes, “KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said in a note last week that Apple probably won’t sell the iPhone X at a cheaper price next year, but will simply replace it with an upgraded version, according to MacRumors.”

MacDailyNews Take: Which also tells us jack shit about iPhone X unit sales, thanks.

