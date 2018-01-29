“Everyone in the industry should know that ‘channel checks’ of Apple suppliers offer largely worthless data. But every January, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper unloads a report suggesting that Apple is scrambling to slash production of its newest iPhone because of disappointing sales,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “Every year that report has been false, and every year the tech media falls for it.””

“This year, Nikkei has claimed Apple is slashing production orders for iPhone X due to ‘slower than expected holiday sales’ the U.S., China, and Europe,” Dilger writes. “The report comes right after CIRP noted that iPhone X outsold iPhone 8 Plus, and that both larger models outsold the standard sized iPhone 8. iPhone X by itself outsold the now very attractively-priced iPhone 7, as well as the combined sales of all iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE models–despite being on sale for five fewer weeks than all of those other models.”

“Yet Nikkei reported that it thinks Apple’s production targets for previous models is unchanged, while iPhone X production is supposedly being slashed in half,” Dilger writes. “This is being reported after months of stories that suggested Apple couldn’t build enough iPhone X components.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz”and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]