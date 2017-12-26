“U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday in thin trading volume following the Christmas holiday as losses in Apple and a bunch of chipmakers weighed,” Sruthi Shankar reports for Reuters. “Apple’s shares fell 2.6 percent to $170.47 in premarket trading after Taiwan’s Economic Daily reported the company would slash its sales forecast for the iPhone X in the quarter”

“Shares of Apple suppliers, including Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, Finisar and Lumentum Holdings, fell between 1.47 percent and 3.4 percent,” Shankar reports. “Most markets around the world, including parts of Europe and Asia, were closed on Tuesday.”

Shankar reports, “The indexes clung onto small weekly gains last week, after a long-promised Republican bill to cut corporate tax rates was ratified and a short-term spending bill that averted a government shutdown was approved.”

