“Japan’s Murata Manufacturing Co, which supplies components for the iPhone X, has not seen its orders drop commensurately with the sharp fall in the iPhone X production target stated in a report, a senior Murata executive said,” Reuters reports.

“Apple will halve its iPhone X production target for the first three months of the year to around 20 million units, the Nikkei reported on Monday, sending its shares down 1.6 percent,” Reuters reports. ‘Our understanding is that it is not that great,’ said Yoshitaka Fujita, vice chairman of Murata, when asked about the report.

