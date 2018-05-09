“Apple sells an iPhone X every three seconds in Europe, the latest Canalys data suggests,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “The data claims that smartphone sales in the region hit 46 million in the last three months, with iPhone X accounting for around 2.5 million of these, making it the biggest-selling smartphone model in the region — hotly pursued by other Apple handsets.”

“The new data shows that it sold at least one iPhone 6-type phone for every iPhone X, though reveals no information as to iPhone 8 sales (which is an omission),” Evans writes. “Unpacking that data tells us Apple sold around 2.5 million iPhone X models in the region. The same analysts earlier this year pegged iPhone X sales at around 29 million in Q4 2017.”

“Smartphone sales in Europe are now a three-horse race, with Samsung [33.1% unit share], Apple [22.2% unit share], and Huawei [16.1% unit share] grabbing 71.4 percent of the market in the quarter,” Evans writes. “With a few exceptions, smaller brands are toast and the gap between Samsung and Apple is declining.”

