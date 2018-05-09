“The new data shows that it sold at least one iPhone 6-type phone for every iPhone X, though reveals no information as to iPhone 8 sales (which is an omission),” Evans writes. “Unpacking that data tells us Apple sold around 2.5 million iPhone X models in the region. The same analysts earlier this year pegged iPhone X sales at around 29 million in Q4 2017.”
“Smartphone sales in Europe are now a three-horse race, with Samsung [33.1% unit share], Apple [22.2% unit share], and Huawei [16.1% unit share] grabbing 71.4 percent of the market in the quarter,” Evans writes. “With a few exceptions, smaller brands are toast and the gap between Samsung and Apple is declining.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, as the home button goes the way of the dodo across the next-gen range, Apple’s iPhone will return to growth in Europe.
SEE ALSO:
Canalys: Apple’s iPhone X was Europe’s No.1 smartphone in Q1 – May 9, 2018