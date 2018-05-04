“This year the scuttlebutt from industry sources was that the iPhone X was a flop, and that Apple’s status in the Chinese phone market was shaky,” Jason Snell writes for Tom’s Guide. “With the release of Apple’s quarterly results on Tuesday, though, Apple and the iPhone are still riding high.”

“Fears of the iPhone X having weak sales were stoked by reports that Apple had cut its orders of components that it uses in the iPhone X,” Snell writes. “But Apple said that the iPhone X remained the top selling iPhone in its product line for every single week of the March quarter, and while sales were up slightly, revenue was up quite a bit.”

“There was also quite a bit of speculation that, given the difficulties in the Chinese smartphone market lately, with slowing sales and increased competition, the iPhone X might be in for a rocky ride,” Snell writes. “Apple’s quarter was strong in China, up 21 percent in revenue, and the top three smartphone models in China last quarter were iPhones — the iPhone X, presumably followed by the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Apple’s good quarter in China didn’t stop with the iPhone; services and wearables grew at a fast pace, and the Mac’s share of the Chinese PC market grew as well.”

