“But I often wonder whether some of those faux stories aren’t fueled by Apple’s competitors. Certainly they have motives, because Apple earns the lion’s share of profits in the smartphone business,” Steinberg writes. “Apple pretty much owns the smartwatch market with Apple Watch, and the iPad, with sales on the rise again, dominates tablets. You get the picture.”
“As is often the case with Apple, the facts kept getting in the way. For the most part, Face ID turned out to be as reliable or more reliable than Touch ID,” Steinberg writes. “In short order, Apple began to match supplies with demand, and the situation improved really fast. So if you had to get an iPhone X immediately or with a short delay, it became more and more possible. Why? Well, instead of assuming that Apple was simply competent in managing the supply chain, it was all about a presumed lack of demand. Soon it was rumored that Apple cut parts orders big time for this quarter, thus indicating that sales were far lower than expected. In the days ahead of the release of Apple’s December quarter financials, the stock price began to drop. Apple allegedly placed a huge bet on the iPhone X, and it lost.”
“Again, the facts got in the way,” Steinberg writes. “Once it began to ship, the iPhone X became the number [one] smartphone on the planet.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X makes every other iPhone seem ordinary. The jump from our once-flagship iPhone 7 Plus units to iPhone X last November was the biggest leap forward ever.
And, yes, the Apple FUD never stops from competitors, stock manipulators, haters, hit-whores, etc.
In what has become the Nikkei’s annual shocker: Apple is decreasing production in the quarter after Christmas. Cue the horror!
Everything in this Nikkei article is conjecture, estimates, and FUD.
This report (as with many of Nikkei‘s Apple-related reports) smacks of a plant designed to depress the price of AAPL. Plain and simple. And Nikkei seems to be the preferred place to do it.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to lose money in the stock market. History lesson below. — MacDailyNews, December 30, 2016
