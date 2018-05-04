“In the first quarter, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought an astounding 75 million shares of Apple. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017,” Quick reports. “‘It is an unbelievable company,’ Buffett says. ‘If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States.'”
Quick reports, “‘The idea that you’re going to spend loads of time trying to guess how many iPhone X [units]… are going to be sold in a 3 month period totally misses the point,’ Buffett says. ‘It’s like worrying about the number of BlackBerrys 10 years ago.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Well, 10 years ago, you’d be very right to be worrying about the number of BlackBerry’s being sold. Likely he means 15 years ago. Time flies.
In all other aspects of this, Buffett is right.
We refer to [the current climate of negative speculation], internally, as “Back up the Truck” season. — MacDailyNews Take, April 28, 2018
Profit from the painfully gullible. — MacDailyNews, December 26, 2017
