“Wall Street may have had doubts about Apple before the company reported its most recent quarterly earnings, but one of the tech company’s biggest shareholders — Warren Buffett — didn’t,” Becky Quick reports for CNBC.

“In the first quarter, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought an astounding 75 million shares of Apple. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017,” Quick reports. “‘It is an unbelievable company,’ Buffett says. ‘If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States.'”

Quick reports, “‘The idea that you’re going to spend loads of time trying to guess how many iPhone X [units]… are going to be sold in a 3 month period totally misses the point,’ Buffett says. ‘It’s like worrying about the number of BlackBerrys 10 years ago.'”

