“Call off the funeral arrangements: Turns out Apple is in fine health after all,” Caitlin McGarry reports for Tom’s Guide.

“After weeks of rumors that the iPhone X is a dismal failure bringing down the entire lineup, Apple is showing receipts to the contrary,” McGarry reports. “Apple CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone X continues to be the best-selling phone it makes, as the $999 device has been since launch.”

“The company raked in $61.1 billion in revenue in the January-March quarter, up 16 percent year-over-year,” McGarry reports. “Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones alone to the tune of $38 billion, bringing iPhone revenue up 14 percent from the same quarter last year.”

Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 1, 2018

