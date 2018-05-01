“After weeks of rumors that the iPhone X is a dismal failure bringing down the entire lineup, Apple is showing receipts to the contrary,” McGarry reports. “Apple CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone X continues to be the best-selling phone it makes, as the $999 device has been since launch.”
“The company raked in $61.1 billion in revenue in the January-March quarter, up 16 percent year-over-year,” McGarry reports. “Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones alone to the tune of $38 billion, bringing iPhone revenue up 14 percent from the same quarter last year.”
Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 1, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: The fomenting is now so transparent that even the SEC can almost see it!
AAPL is like a buoy. Quick, it’s back on the surface! You there, analyst, and you, too, swim down and tug on the chain! Drag it under… lower, lower… Good! Now, quick, everybody jump on, and we’ll take a ride back up to the top again! — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2012
—
At the most basic level, it’s extremely simple: Pump, then dump. Foment, then buy. Rinse, lather, repeat as the SEC sleeps. — MacDailyNews, April 26, 2012
—
In what has become the Nikkei’s annual shocker: Apple is decreasing production in the quarter after Christmas. Cue the horror!
Everything in this Nikkei article is conjecture, estimates, and FUD.
This report (as with many of Nikkei‘s Apple-related reports) smacks of a plant designed to depress the price of AAPL. Plain and simple. And Nikkei seems to be the preferred place to do it.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to lose money in the stock market. History lesson below. — MacDailyNews, December 30, 2016
—
Profit from the painfully gullible. — MacDailyNews, December 26, 2017
