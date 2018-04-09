“Apple’s iPhone X is the most popular smartphone among UK shoppers, with the iPhone 8 as a creditable second choice, according to recently-published analyst data,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“‘Apple’s iPhone X, released in November 2017, was the most popular choice among UK consumers when they were asked to name the next phone they would purchase in the first quarter of 2018,’ according to GlobalData’s regular quarterly survey,” Evans writes.

Evans writes, “The survey also found that iPhone 8 remains pretty popular – it’s the joint second place most in-demand smartphone, along with Samsung’s S8.”

