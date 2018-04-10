“The big winner from Apple’s increased use of ‘3-D sensing’ in the iPhone is not Lumentum and those other laser companies you’ve heard about, writes David Dai of Bernstein today,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s. “It’s the Austrian manufacturer Ams AG (AMS), whose shares he starts today with an Outperform rating.”

“The company makes something called an ‘optical path’ for the iPhone X,” Ray reports. “The optical path sits in front of the lasers that are provided by Lumentum or possibly a company such as Finisar. It helps guide the beams of the lasers in the iPhone X’s front-facing ‘True Depth’ [sic] camera that produces Face ID.”

“Ams, notes Dai, is the sole provider of that part, which costs Apple $4, and he thinks prices are going to go higher this year because the part has to be refined,” Ray reports. “Dai, like others, expects 3D sensing to spread to the front of all of Apple’s iPhone models, which will cause the revenue from that part to surge for Ams…”

