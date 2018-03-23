“Smartphone vendors in the Android camp are rushing to incorporate in-display fingerprint recognition technology into their 18:9 all-screen models as they have turned conservative about adopting 3D sensor-based face recognition modules that are too costly to afford, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Willis Ke report for Digitimes.

“The sources said that Huawei’s Mate 11 flagship smartphone model to be rolled out in second-half 2018 will incorporate Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensing solutions,” Han and Ke report. “Qualcomm has teamed up with Taiwan-based GIS and China’s O-film Tech, both specializing in offering touch screen solutions, to turn out its ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, which are expected to be adopted by more vendors of Android-based smartphones in China and other Asian brands in 2019, the sources indicated.”

Supply chain sources said that the unit cost for 3D sensors adopted by latest iPhone devices hit a high of US$60 as the technology involves substantial efforts in the development of software, hardware and system integration,” Han and Ke report.

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Smirk.

With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017

SEE ALSO:
Apple debuts new TV ad for Apple Pay on iPhone X using Face ID – March 23, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 thoroughly beaten by Apple’s iPhone X/8/8 Plus in early benchmarks – March 1, 2018
Android settlers are about to understand there’s a limit to what you an achieve with hype and marketing – January 11, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017