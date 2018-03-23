“Smartphone vendors in the Android camp are rushing to incorporate in-display fingerprint recognition technology into their 18:9 all-screen models as they have turned conservative about adopting 3D sensor-based face recognition modules that are too costly to afford, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Willis Ke report for Digitimes.

“The sources said that Huawei’s Mate 11 flagship smartphone model to be rolled out in second-half 2018 will incorporate Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensing solutions,” Han and Ke report. “Qualcomm has teamed up with Taiwan-based GIS and China’s O-film Tech, both specializing in offering touch screen solutions, to turn out its ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, which are expected to be adopted by more vendors of Android-based smartphones in China and other Asian brands in 2019, the sources indicated.”

Supply chain sources said that the unit cost for 3D sensors adopted by latest iPhone devices hit a high of US$60 as the technology involves substantial efforts in the development of software, hardware and system integration,” Han and Ke report.

