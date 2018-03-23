“The sources said that Huawei’s Mate 11 flagship smartphone model to be rolled out in second-half 2018 will incorporate Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensing solutions,” Han and Ke report. “Qualcomm has teamed up with Taiwan-based GIS and China’s O-film Tech, both specializing in offering touch screen solutions, to turn out its ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, which are expected to be adopted by more vendors of Android-based smartphones in China and other Asian brands in 2019, the sources indicated.”
Supply chain sources said that the unit cost for 3D sensors adopted by latest iPhone devices hit a high of US$60 as the technology involves substantial efforts in the development of software, hardware and system integration,” Han and Ke report.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smirk.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
