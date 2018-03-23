Apple has debuted a new TV ad, “Fly Market,” touting Apple Pay on iPhone X using Face ID.

The ad features the song “Back Pocket” by Vulfpeck.

The spot follows a man dancing through an outdoor market making Apple Pay purchases with just a look. Each item he purchases flies onto his body as if by magic.

MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps it’ll intrigue those without an iPhone X, but as those of us with Apple Watches already know, we’d rather pay via wrist than have to fish out our iPhone X units and have them Face ID us in order to make purchases in a market.