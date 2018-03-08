“It’s an interesting phenomenon — Apple runs an ad and the internet lights up with comment and commentary,” Ken Segall blogs eponymously. “The Apple story of the week is the new HomePod ad. Four minutes in length, I’m not sure you can call it an ad, but it’s out there and getting mostly positive reactions. Directed by Spike Jonze, psychedelic expanding sets, cool music, emotional dance … what’s not to like?”

“It’s not that I don’t like it. I think it’s beautifully produced, like all Apple ads. But it does make me feel like I’ve been here before,” Segall writes. “Or, more accurately, that I’ve been here many times before. Like I’m stuck in an infinite loop of Apple dancing ads.”

“I’m not sick of the dance idea because I’m anti-dance. I’m sick of it because I’m pro-creativity — and what I’ve loved about Apple advertising throughout history is its ability to shake things up, and go where it hasn’t gone before,” Segall writes. “In my opinion, a company like Apple can take two approaches to advertising. It can start thinking about what works for the mainstream audience — like dancing and celebrities (who are also frequently summoned by Apple these days) — or it can use its mass-popularity to take the same risks today as it did when it was the underdog. The latter is the Apple that captured so many hearts.”

Read more in the full article here.