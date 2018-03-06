Apple has debuted a 3:50 short film starring FKA twigs and directed by Spike Jonze for Apple’s new HomePod smart speaker.

In the film, a city dweller goes through the typical numbing rat race of trains, rain, elevators, etc. Once she finally makes it home to her apartment, HomePod changes her modd dramatically.

Tahliah Debrett Barnett, known professionally as FKA Twigs, is an English singer, songwriter, record producer, director and dancer. The music featured is “Til It’s Over” by Anderson .Paak.

The spot closes on the text HomePod (superimposed over a Space Gray HomePod) and followed by the Apple logo.

Direct link to video here.