“A closer look at the results reveals the reason for this high satisfaction; early use cases are simple (Music, weather, general questions),” Munster writes. “While questions remain simple today, we expect what users demand from their smart speakers to become more complex. The survey covered smart speaker ownership, satisfaction levels, and common uses.”
“31% of respondents own a smart speaker. Amazon Echo dominates the market with 55% share, followed by Google Home at 23%,” Munster writes. “Music, weather, and general knowledge questions dominate smart speaker usage… At roughly 1/3 of the U.S. population, smart speaker penetration is in line with our current estimations. Other than Cortana being slightly over-represented and Echo being slightly underrepresented, we believe the market share in the survey data also resembles the current landscape.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Considering that Apple’s HomePod was only released on February 9, 2018, this is a very strong start for Apple’s smart speaker entry.
Appel has yet another hit on their hands!
Once they finally get something shipping in quantity, it’ll be fun to watch how quickly Apple takes the top end of the market away from Amazon’s Echo since Apple’s solution will certainly have unique advantages within Apple’s ecosystem that makes it the obvious choice for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch users. — MacDailyNews, May 10, 2017
