“We recently surveyed 520 US consumers about smart speakers and found that 89% of respondents were satisfied with them,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures.

“A closer look at the results reveals the reason for this high satisfaction; early use cases are simple (Music, weather, general questions),” Munster writes. “While questions remain simple today, we expect what users demand from their smart speakers to become more complex. The survey covered smart speaker ownership, satisfaction levels, and common uses.”

“31% of respondents own a smart speaker. Amazon Echo dominates the market with 55% share, followed by Google Home at 23%,” Munster writes. “Music, weather, and general knowledge questions dominate smart speaker usage… At roughly 1/3 of the U.S. population, smart speaker penetration is in line with our current estimations. Other than Cortana being slightly over-represented and Echo being slightly underrepresented, we believe the market share in the survey data also resembles the current landscape.”

Read more in the full article here.