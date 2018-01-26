“Don’t make the mistake of comparing HomePod to rival smart speakers and lamenting its $349 price tag,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “There are good reasons why the device costs more than three times as much as an Amazon Echo — and yet is still an absolute steal.”

“The technology packed into HomePod is what makes it so special — and unlike anything else in its price range. Its seven tweeters, six microphones, and a high-excursion woofer come together to deliver high-fidelity sound that’s tailored to your room,” Bell writes. “This creates ‘an all-encompassing sense of space — and consistent, high-fidelity audio everywhere in the room.'”



“Audiophiles have been discussing this technology on Reddit,” Bell writes. “They’re blown away by what Apple has achieved, and they point out that for a similar audio experience, you’d have to pay in excess of $85,000. You can’t get this kind of technology cheaper.”

