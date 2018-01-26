“If it were only a question of quality, Apple’s HomePod, which, after a months-long delay finally ships on February 9, should be an unqualified success,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Medium. “Its audio quality is excellent, especially considering its size.”

“Using the trigger phrase “Hey Siri,” HomePod responded to a variety of common Siri questions, activated HomeKit-enabled smart device tasks, and launched Siri-driven tasks, most revolving around Apple Music,” Ulanoff writes. “Put simply, Apple’s HomePod appears as good a smart speaker as most and a better audio device than many.”



“The combination of Siri and a smart speaker is quite compelling,” Ulanoff writes. “Since Apple Music has access to 45 million songs you can ask it pretty much any music question and get a good answer. From playing current hits, to finding a decent 80’s channel to playing various versions of the same song. The more you use Apple Music, the more it tailors responses to your preferences. I also noticed that, even with the volume at 90 percent, the HomePod could still hear when someone said, ‘Hey Siri, stop.'”

“What Apple has here is an ultra-high-quality speaker and the first physical instantiation of Siri without a screen,” Ulanoff writes. “The fact that Apple is finally entering the smart speaker race is cause for muted celebration. It’s attractive, sounds amazing and is an excellent Siri ambassador.”

