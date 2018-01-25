“AirPlay 2 was originally announced as an iOS 11 feature back at WWDC 2017, but Apple has seemingly gone quiet on the feature’s rollout since then,” Miller reports. “With iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3, however, AirPlay 2 officially supports multi-room playback. This means that you can stream to multiple Apple TVs directly from your iPhone for a full in-home audio experience.”
“AirPlay 2 in iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3 is still buggy, which shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing that we’re only on the first beta of the releases,” Miller reports. “Nevertheless, the functionality is there and we can expect improvements as Apple releases new betas of iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We assume the public release of iOS 11.3 (slated for “spring” of this year) will deliver multi-room audio capability to HomePod which hits the market on February 9th.
