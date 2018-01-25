Yesterday, “Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3, including new features such as additional Animoji, Business Chat for iMessage, and more,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Hidden in both iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3, however, is support for AirPlay 2.”

“AirPlay 2 was originally announced as an iOS 11 feature back at WWDC 2017, but Apple has seemingly gone quiet on the feature’s rollout since then,” Miller reports. “With iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3, however, AirPlay 2 officially supports multi-room playback. This means that you can stream to multiple Apple TVs directly from your iPhone for a full in-home audio experience.”

“AirPlay 2 in iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3 is still buggy, which shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing that we’re only on the first beta of the releases,” Miller reports. “Nevertheless, the functionality is there and we can expect improvements as Apple releases new betas of iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3.”

