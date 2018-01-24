“When talking about the smarts of the device, it is its audio innovation and software that are highlighted rather than smart home connectivity and digital assistant support. Even when it comes to Siri, it is her augmented knowledge about music that is first mentioned,” Milanesi writes. “All indeed points to Apple making HomePod a music device for the home, not a catch-all smart speaker like Amazon and Google’s… Music has never been a hobby for Apple, quite the opposite. And this is why I see HomePod as an essential product for Apple.”
“If I am right and HomePod will be a music-first kind of device, I also start to wonder whether or not Apple believes in ambient computing,” Milanesi writes. “I certainly think, Apple believes in giving people options when it comes to how they interact with Siri, but they might not believe that smart home interactions and the value of an assistant can only be channeled through voice. This might explain why Siri’s skills and HomeKit’s support are not added at the same pace as we have seen with Amazon and Google.”
MacDailyNews Take: Get your HomePod(s) for music and be pleasantly surprised with how much more it can do!
