“There’s finally good news for those eagerly awaiting Apple’s take on the smart speaker: HomePod will be available for $349 on February 9 (pre-orders launch this Friday, January 26), and it is well worth your consideration,” Madeline Buxton writes for Refinery29. “This morning, Refinery29 had a chance to sit down with the new speaker… I was impressed.”

“To start, HomePod looks good — really good. Both the black and white versions are sleek and, thankfully, at 6.8 inches high, surprisingly smaller in person than they appear in photos. The device is comparable in size to the Sonos One, and is much smaller than its rectangular Google competitor, Google Home Max,” Buxton writes. “It blends in so seamlessly that I didn’t even notice it when I walked into the room.”



“HomePod also delivers where it counts: The sound. When I listened to the speaker next to Google Home Max, the latest Amazon Echo, and Sonos One, the vocals were consistently crisper and clearer on HomePod. The pluck of guitar strings pops, and bass notes have the robust thump-thump you want from them,” Buxton writes. “You can get Siri’s attention when you want to change the volume or switch songs without screaming at her — just a gentle ‘hey, Siri’ will do.”

“However, there are some areas where HomePod is limiting,” Buxton writes. “Only the person who sets up HomePod on their iCloud account will be able to send texts, set up reminders, and get calendar notifications via voice commands. Google Home and Amazon Echo, meanwhile, can recognize different voices and provide personalized content accordingly.”

