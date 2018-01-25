“Consider Apple’s release of a new music-oriented device priced higher than its perceived competitors — which have already established an enthusiastic audience base over the past few years,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “How can it possibly survive in such a difficult position? The answer was: by being better in key ways that matter to users. iPod went on to become a legendary franchise in personal audio. Now Apple is doing the same thing again in home audio with HomePod.”

“The first iPod wasn’t actually that big of a seller. It took three years of sales before it accounted for over 90 percent of the market for hard-drive-based players,” Dilger writes. “Apple’s iPod destroyed the big, entrenched mega corp; all of the small, nimble, independent innovators and the combined forces of all of the various global licensing partners of Microsoft at a time when the company itself was seen as beleaguered, a fledgling survivor of the Dotcom boom with no certain future —but facing major obstacles and entrenched competition from much larger rivals working in concert to kill it.”



“Critics portrayed Apple’s new device as comically overpriced and missing important features. Slashdot, a once-influential web portal for nerds, famously dismissed the iPod announcement with the terse appraisal: ‘No wireless. Less space than a nomad. Lame,'” Dilger writes. “As if they were literally born yesterday and can’t read any archives of the internet offering a glimpse of how things have ever previously happened, thinkers of all kinds are offering their opinions on how a company that is now the largest and most successful maker and marketer of electronics on the planet —and which now has a global retail presence and massive, deep partnerships with every major retailer —won’t be able to sell a new luxury home device priced so terribly high as the $350 HomePod… Calling HomePod a smart speaker is like calling iPod an MP3 player.”

