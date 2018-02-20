“You can use your HomePod to control HomeKit accessories — such as lights, thermostats, and window shades — that you’ve set up in the Home app on your iOS device,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “Then you can say things like ‘Hey Siri, set the thermostat to 72 degrees’ or ‘Hey Siri, did I lock the front door?'”

“HomeKit is a framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices through iOS and Siri,” Sellers writes. “It works with the Home app, allowing you to control all your HomeKit accessories.”

“The HomePod automatically acts as a home hub. This allows you to control your home’s accessories using the Home app when you’re away,” Sellers writes. “You can also trigger accessories based on time of day, your location, or the action of another accessory, such as a sensor.”

Read more in the full article here.