“As soon as the iPhone X became official, various reports said that Android device makers will be quick to steal one its signature features, the 3D facial recognition system that’s more sophisticated than what’s found on Android counterparts,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“Since then, more reports have emerged detailing Apple’s various moves to secure 3D modules supply for future device supposed to support Face ID, including 2018 iPhone X successors and new iPads,” Smith reports. “Android device makers are also looking to make use of the same components, but they may take their time copying Face ID.”

“It turns out manufacturing 3D sensing modules might still be a difficult process, which explains why Apple is throwing money at various suppliers to secure a steady stream of parts for 2018 devices,” Smith reports. “One other reason Android device makers aren’t ready to come up with Face ID alternatives is that they may be focusing on clearing out current inventory. That appears to be the case for China-based smartphone makers.”

“Not many Android-based smartphones launched in the first half of 2018 will come with 3D sensing technology due to technological and cost barriers, according to industry sources,” Cage Chao and Steve Shen report for Digitimes. “Instead of adopting 3D sensing technology, smartphone vendors now intend to optimize AI functionality for their new models, including those for voice interface, video recording and IoT applications, the sources revealed.”

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s dog-slow derivative garbage.

