MacDailyNews Take: Not for those of us who own them.

“More than two months after the iPhone X launch, it remains a conundrum for some to put a finger on exactly which features might justify the $1000+ price Apple has given its flagship phone,” James Hsu writes for CitrusBits.

“Some might wager on the virtually edge-to-edge OLED display, which for the first time on an iPhone, does away with the tactile home button and prominent top and bottom bezels of every previous model. It is admittedly gorgeous,” Hsu writes. “As it turns out, however, the iPhone X’s most groundbreaking feature is not even discernible at first glance, even though it literally stares you in the face.”

“Meet the TrueDepth IR camera,” Hsu writes. “Animoji are just emoji with a fun twist, and unlocking phones hasn’t exactly been a pain point for modern smartphone users, with the prevalence of fingerprint sensors on many phones and pattern drawing as an adequate secondary option. What’s incredibly intriguing is that the TrueDepth IR camera technology can and will have much stronger applications in the very near future. As with the iPhone’s previous Touch ID (fingerprint sensor), an iOS SDK makes it easy for app developers to use Face ID and the TrueDepth IR camera for a myriad of other more compelling use cases.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.