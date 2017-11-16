“Apple gives developers access to the same face mesh that Animoji uses to animate pigs, rabbits and piles of poo,” Mayo reports. “The data streaming from the iOS API can be transformed into a format that traditional 3D editing software can interpret, as shown by Hung in this demo.”
“Rather than using expensive motion capture equipment, Hung coded an ARKit app to record his live-updating face mesh as he made various expressions,” Mayo reports. “He then used the depth map to animate a 2D texture of his face.”
MacDailyNews Take: When we first tried iPhone X’s Animoji, we instantly thought, “Hey, they could bang out episodes of Thomas & Friends and Jay Jay the Jet Plane with this!”