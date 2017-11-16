“A tech demo video by VFX artist Elisha Hung shows how data from the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system could be used to animate 3D characters and objects in a CGI movie,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple gives developers access to the same face mesh that Animoji uses to animate pigs, rabbits and piles of poo,” Mayo reports. “The data streaming from the iOS API can be transformed into a format that traditional 3D editing software can interpret, as shown by Hung in this demo.”

“Rather than using expensive motion capture equipment, Hung coded an ARKit app to record his live-updating face mesh as he made various expressions,” Mayo reports. “He then used the depth map to animate a 2D texture of his face.”