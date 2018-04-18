“Apple remained the most profitable smartphone brand through the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a new market research report,” Mike Peterson writes for iDropNews. “The Cupertino tech giant managed to capture 86 percent of the total smartphone market profits Q4 2017 [according to a new report by Counterpoint Research].”

“The iPhone X accounted for 21 percent of total revenue and 35 percent total of the profits made by the entire industry in the fourth quarter — allowing Apple to grow about 1 percent, year-over-year,” Peterson writes. “That’s despite the fact that the premium flagship was only available for two months of the quarter, Counterpoint noted.”

“For context, the iPhone X generated about five times as much profit as more than 600 Android manufacturers in the same time period combined… ‘The share of the iPhone X is likely to grow as it advances further into its life-cycle,’ Counterpoint Analyst Karn Chauhan said,” Peterson writes. “Apple CEO Tim Cook previously stated in an earnings call that the iPhone X was the company’s biggest seller through every week of the critical holiday shopping season. He added that the popularity of the device continued into February and wasn’t restricted to the holiday period.”



