“The iPhone X accounted for 21 percent of total revenue and 35 percent total of the profits made by the entire industry in the fourth quarter — allowing Apple to grow about 1 percent, year-over-year,” Peterson writes. “That’s despite the fact that the premium flagship was only available for two months of the quarter, Counterpoint noted.”
“For context, the iPhone X generated about five times as much profit as more than 600 Android manufacturers in the same time period combined… ‘The share of the iPhone X is likely to grow as it advances further into its life-cycle,’ Counterpoint Analyst Karn Chauhan said,” Peterson writes. “Apple CEO Tim Cook previously stated in an earnings call that the iPhone X was the company’s biggest seller through every week of the critical holiday shopping season. He added that the popularity of the device continued into February and wasn’t restricted to the holiday period.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The headline says it all.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iPhone captured 86% of global handset profits in Q417; iPhone X alone took 35% of global handset profits – April 17, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X is the UK’s most popular smartphone – April 9, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X and 8 Plus offer superior battery life vs. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 – April 3, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X sales continue to disappoint, some analysts say – March 22, 2018
Ignore the iPhone X naysayers – March 10, 2018
iPhone X drives smartphone revenue dominance; Apple made more money in Q417 than the rest of the smartphone makers combined – February 16, 2018
Apple iPhone took more than half of worldwide smartphone revenue share in Q417, a new record – February 15, 2018
Will the naysayers admit they were wrong about Apple’s iPhone X? – February 5, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones in the past 10 years; $760 billion in global revenue to date – September 8, 2017
Apple took 83% of smartphone market profits in calendar first quarter – May 16, 2017