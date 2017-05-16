Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Apple 3.0, “From a note to investors by Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley deposited into my inbox late Monday: ‘Based on analysis detailed in this report, Apple captured strong share of the premium-tier global smartphone market during Q1/C2017 generating 83% of industry profits, down from 88% in Q4 due to Samsung’s improved results and other OEMs, notably LG and Sony, reducing losses.'”

On AAPL: Reiterate Buy, raise price target to $180 from $165. — Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley

Walkley’s quarterly spreadsheet in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: And that’s with the Mother of all iPhone Pauses already setting in, too!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]