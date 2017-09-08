According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones worldwide cumulatively in the past 10 years. Total global iPhone revenues have reached three quarters of a trillion dollars since the first model was launched in 2007.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “Apple first launched the iPhone in the United States in 2007. Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones worldwide cumulatively between 2007 and the most recent quarter of Q2 2017. The iPhone is one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics of all time.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate the iPhone has cumulatively generated US$760 billion of global revenue for Apple between 2007 and the most recent quarter of Q2 2017. Revenues continue to grow and we predict the iPhone will become the world’s first trillion-dollar smartphone by the end of 2018.”

Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple iPhone 7 is currently the world’s best-selling smartphone model. The iPhone 7 blends sleek design with a large app ecosystem and an extensive retail presence across dozens of markets worldwide. The iPhone is ten this year and it remains wildly popular in all major countries, with the exception of China and India where local competition from Chinese brands and high pricing are making it tough for Apple to gain traction.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will turn it around in China and India.



The full report, Global Handset Value Share, is published by the Strategy Analytics Emerging Device Strategies (EDS) service, details of which can be found here.

Source: Strategy Analytics