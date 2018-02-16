“Data from Strategy Analytics holds some good news for smartphone manufacturers in that spending on phones hit an all-time high of $120 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017,” Steve Ranger reports for ZDNet. “But the bad news — for Apple’s competitors — is that the iPhone-maker grabbed a 51 percent share of global smartphone revenue.”

“That means Apple made more money than the rest of the market put together, despite selling a fraction of the total number of units — around 77 million out of 404 million sold in the quarter according to separate IDC data,” Ranger reports. “The analyst firm calculates that Apple’s iPhone generated $61 billion in the quarter, helped by solid demand for its premium iPhone X model.”

Ranger reports, “‘Apple now accounts for more revenue than the rest of the entire global smartphone industry combined. Apple generated three times more smartphone revenue than nearest rival Samsung and seven times more than Huawei. Apple iPhone’s average selling price is approaching US$800 and almost three times higher than the overall industry average. Apple iPhone is an incredible money-making machine,’ said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics.”



