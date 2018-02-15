According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone revenues hit an all-time high of US$120 billion during the fourth quarter of 2017. Apple captured a record 51 percent global smartphone revenue share, accounting for more than the rest of the entire industry combined.

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “We estimate total global smartphone wholesale revenues grew 8 percent annually to reach an all-time high of US$120 billion during Q4 2017. The smartphone industry’s wholesale average selling price surged 18 percent annually from US$255 in Q4 2016 to US$300 in Q4 2017. The smartphone industry has managed to increase massively its pricing and revenues, despite a recent decrease in shipment volumes.”

“We estimate Apple iPhone captured a record 51 percent share of all smartphone wholesale revenues worldwide in Q4 2017,” Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. “Apple iPhone generated a huge US$61 billion in the quarter, helped by solid demand for its premium X model, and Apple now accounts for more revenue than the rest of the entire global smartphone industry combined. Apple generated three times more smartphone revenue than nearest rival Samsung and 7 times more than Huawei. Apple iPhone’s average selling price is approaching US$800 and almost three times higher than the overall industry average. Apple iPhone is an incredible money-making machine.”



Global Smartphone Wholesale Revenues by Vendor in Q4 2017



Source: Strategy Analytics