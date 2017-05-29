“Michael Walkley, Canaccord Genuity’s Apple analyst, estimates how much the major smartphone providers generate in profits, which I believe is more critical to which of them will thrive in the long-term,” Chuck Jones writes for Forbes. “Unit market share is important as a company needs to sell enough to cover its fixed costs such as research and development. However if it isn’t making any money at some point in time it should exit the market unless there are ancillary businesses that their smartphones are supporting.”

“Apple’s worldwide iPhone unit market share has held fairly steady in the low to mid-teens since 2013 and maybe even earlier,” Jones writes. “However its profit share of smartphone market has been much higher… 2017 1st quarter: 83%.”

“With a very loyal user base and a high value/high price strategy I don’t see its profit leading position eroding very much,” Jones writes. “Samsung has typically been in second place but it has seen its smartphone profits fall over the same timeframe. Its profit percentage has been in the low to mid-teens since 2015. Huawei is in third place. After breaking even in 2013 to 2015 it is now eking out 5% of industry profits.”

Read more in the full article here.