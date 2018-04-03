iPhone X beats the Galaxy S9 by well over an hour, too.
“The same test over at Anandtech gave the iPhone 8 Plus an even better result at 11 hours and 83 minutes,” Purcher reports. “Both phoneArena and Anandtech seem to be pointing to Samsung’s S9 Exynos processor for the declline in battery life that Android fans are not happy about.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Guess that makes those who settle for Samsung iPhone knockoffs the true wall-huggers, after all.
SEE ALSO:
Samsung mocks iPhone users at airport power outlets – August 14, 2014