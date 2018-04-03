“While the iPhone X gets all of the attention in the press, the iPhone 8 Plus has a nice little advantage: It provides longer battery life,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “In fact it crushes Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 as noted [by] UK’s phoneArena.”

iPhone X beats the Galaxy S9 by well over an hour, too.

“The same test over at Anandtech gave the iPhone 8 Plus an even better result at 11 hours and 83 minutes,” Purcher reports. “Both phoneArena and Anandtech seem to be pointing to Samsung’s S9 Exynos processor for the declline in battery life that Android fans are not happy about.”

Read more in the full article here.