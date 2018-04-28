“Over the past few years, I’ve become accustomed to a seasonal downturn in Apple’s share price that roughly correlates with the seasonal downturn in iPhone sales,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “The weakest period for iPhone sales typically is in the April-September time frame.”

“My opinion, and it’s only an opinion, is that this is driven by negative coverage of Apple, and especially about iPhone, during the same time frame,” Hibben writes. “Coming off the December quarter iPhone sales peak, there’s a tendency in the media to play up the sequential decline as being more meaningful than it really is. This continues into calendar Q3 as consumers understandably start to hold back making new iPhone purchases in the runup to the September iPhone launch.”

“It’s during this time that the noise level of media coverage reaches its peak. Speculation becomes rife in the absence of facts regarding the new iPhone models,” Hibben writes. “Invariably, the speculation is negative.”

MacDailyNews Take: We refer to this, internally, as “Back up the Truck” season.

“The media focused on TSMC’s supposed negative guidance, as exemplified in Bloomberg’s ‘Chipmakers’ Rout Widens After TSMC Ignites Smartphone Fears,'” Hibben writes. “TSMC’s sales outlook was depicted as ‘disappointing.’ The cut in its full-year revenue forecast from 10%-15% y/y growth to about 10% y/y growth was depicted as due to ‘weakness in demand for iPhones.’ The article states: ‘As the main manufacturer of Apple’s processors, its tepid revenue forecast also revived fears that the iPhone X may already be losing momentum a quarter after its release.'”

“But note that the forecast cut was only in the amount of year-over-year growth. TSMC wasn’t trying to say that revenue would decline, or even that growth would be less than last year. The 10% growth forecast was still better than the guidance that TSMC offered this time last year of 5%-10% revenue growth for the year,” Hibben writes. “In fact, TSMC achieved 9% y/y growth for 2017. TSMC’s guidance for Q2 also was better than last year, when it forecast only a 3% y/y increase, which is what was eventually achieved. So, in the context of last year’s guidance and results, TSMC’s guidance of 10% y/y revenue growth is actually better than last year.”

“The fact that Bloomberg was so anxious to portray TSMC’s guidance as a negative, and then lay this at the feet of iPhone X, should be deeply disturbing to any objective observer,” Hibben writes. “There simply was no basis for the inference that has been widely made that TSMC’s results and guidance foretell a steep decline in iPhone sales.”

