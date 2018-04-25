P.E.D. writes, “The average, 52.5 million, is up 3.5% from the same quarter last year.”
“We’ll find out who was closest to the mark Tuesday May 1,” P.E.D. writes, “when Apple reports its earnings for fiscal Q2 2018.”
See all of the analysts’ iPhone unit sales projections here.
MacDailyNews Note: For Q217, Apple sold 50.763 million iPhone units which was down 1% versus 51.193 million units in Q216.
