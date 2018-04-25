“Their hopes for a super cycle dashed, my analysts seem to have curbed their enthusiasm for iPhone unit sales in the quarter that ended March 31,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0. “The estimates I’ve gathered so far — from 10 Wall Street professionals and 7 independents — range from 48 million to 54.5 million, a fairly typical quarterly spread.”

P.E.D. writes, “The average, 52.5 million, is up 3.5% from the same quarter last year.”

“We’ll find out who was closest to the mark Tuesday May 1,” P.E.D. writes, “when Apple reports its earnings for fiscal Q2 2018.”

