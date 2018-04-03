Apple has announced the date and time of the company’s fiscal year 2018 second quarter earning release and conference call.

Apple’s conference call to discuss Q218 results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. The company will announce results that day after market close, typically right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT.

Apple will provide live audio streaming of its Q218 Results Conference Call using Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. The live webcast will be found at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/ and will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter. The stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a crappy PC with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).