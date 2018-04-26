“Samsung Electronics posted record first-quarter profits on Thursday, but warned about a slowdown in its display panel segment,” Saheli Roy Choudhury reports for CNBC. “That could be bad news for Apple’s iPhone X.”

“The display panel business makes organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screens for both its own smartphones but also for the iPhone X,” Choudhury reports. “Samsung said in its first-quarter earnings announcement that the display panel segment profits were ‘affected by the slow demand for flexible OLED panels.’ For the second-quarter, the company predicted the same weakness to persist and said it would do cost-cutting and improve efficiency.”

“The company’s predictions came after key iPhone supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) warned about slower growth in smartphone chip sales,” Choudhury reports. “Another key Apple supplier gave dramatically lower June quarter guidance. Austria-based AMS, which provides optical sensors used in the iPhone X, said it expects sales for its second quarter to be in the range of $220 million to $250 million, down nearly 50 percent from its first quarter.”

Choudhury reports, “Samsung said it expects second-quarter mobile earnings to drop on a quarterly basis because of a slowdown in sales of its flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S9 as well as higher marketing expenses.”

