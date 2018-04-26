“The display panel business makes organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screens for both its own smartphones but also for the iPhone X,” Choudhury reports. “Samsung said in its first-quarter earnings announcement that the display panel segment profits were ‘affected by the slow demand for flexible OLED panels.’ For the second-quarter, the company predicted the same weakness to persist and said it would do cost-cutting and improve efficiency.”
“The company’s predictions came after key iPhone supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) warned about slower growth in smartphone chip sales,” Choudhury reports. “Another key Apple supplier gave dramatically lower June quarter guidance. Austria-based AMS, which provides optical sensors used in the iPhone X, said it expects sales for its second quarter to be in the range of $220 million to $250 million, down nearly 50 percent from its first quarter.”
Choudhury reports, “Samsung said it expects second-quarter mobile earnings to drop on a quarterly basis because of a slowdown in sales of its flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S9 as well as higher marketing expenses.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Samsung’s weak display panel demand is all due to the iPhone X “disappointment” and nothing whatsoever to do with Samsung being unable to peddle their dog-slow fake iPhones.
iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhones was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range… The iPhone X was the most popular and that’s particularly noteworthy given that we didn’t start shipping until early November, and we’re constrained for a while. The team did a great job of getting into supply demand balance there in December. But since the launch of iPhone X, it has been the most popular iPhone every week, every week sales. And that is even through today, actually through January… We feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 1, 2018
