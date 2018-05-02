“Reporting by Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and Japan’s Nikkei created and perpetuated an absurd fiction that Apple’s iPhone X was a ‘disappointing,’ ‘overpriced’ product with ‘weak’ sales, when it reality it remained Apple’s most popular iPhone every week this quarter across 14 percent growth in iPhone sales in a business where no other company ‘mostly’ sells their most expensive flagships, and where overall demand for smartphones is actually shrinking globally,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“How did these major financial newspapers fall on their face so sloppily on a story that wasn’t really that hard to get right? In part, it was because the various reporters working for them refused to admit they really know very little about Apple’s complex global supply chain — which they attempted to decipher with the sophistication of a swinging sledgehammer,” Dilger writes. “Nikkei claimed to know of ‘channel check’ data revealing ‘disappointing holiday season sales’ for iPhone X back in January, before it was revealed that iPhone X was the most popular smartphone in that quarter as well. That was followed by a report by Tripp Mickle for the Wall Street Journal who claimed Apple ‘is slashing planned production’ of iPhone X ‘in a sign of weaker-than-expected demand.'”

“Writing for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman was so confident about ‘lackluster’ iPhone sales that he actually stated, ‘”Apple Inc. earnings this week will confirm what most investors have finally accepted: The iPhone X didn’t live up to the hype,'” Dilger writes. “But the ‘hype’ being shoveled out by Bloomberg and other financial papers —not just some casual Android bloggers — was not that iPhone X would take over the entire world as the best selling iPhone, but that its “$999 starting price was too much for some consumers,” an idea Gurman repeated ad nauseum since the product went on sale.”

