The sales of iPhone 8 Plus improved during March, due to a push from Apple making it the second best-selling smartphone globally.
Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A became the best selling Android smartphone in March, a first for Xiaomi. Redmi 5A was also the third overall best-selling smartphone model in March. Entry-level smartphone share slightly increased after good performances from Xiaomi, Samsung and some of the local brands in the India, SEA, and Africa markets.
Source: Counterpoint Technology Market Research
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because iPhone X cost so much that it was DOA and iPhone 8 Plus was just more of the same and wouldn’t sell well at all, dontcha know.
SEE ALSO:
Apple sells an iPhone X every three seconds in Europe – May 9, 2018
Canalys: Apple’s iPhone X was Europe’s No.1 smartphone in Q1 – May 9, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple’s iPhone X the world’s best-selling smartphone model in Q1 2018 – May 4, 2018
How did analysts and pundits got the iPhone X ‘panic’ story so very, very wrong? – May 4, 2018
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares during the first quarter – May 4, 2018
Why was iPhone X so successful at $999 despite a slew of fake news? – May 2, 2018
Uh, yeah, about those iPhone X ‘concerns’ from analysts: Never mind – May 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with best Q2 ever – May 1, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X isn’t selling well – or is it? – April 21, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X to be discontinued this year, analyst claims – April 20, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Apple stock may fall on ‘materially’ weaker iPhone sales – April 20, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X made 5 times the profit of 600 Android OEMs combined – April 18, 2018
Apple’s iPhone captured 86% of global handset profits in Q417; iPhone X alone took 35% of global handset profits – April 17, 2018
Bernstein: Ams AG is biggest winner in Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system – April 10, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X is the UK’s most popular smartphone – April 9, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X sales continue to disappoint, some analysts say – March 22, 2018
Ignore the iPhone X naysayers – March 10, 2018
Will the naysayers admit they were wrong about Apple’s iPhone X? – February 5, 2018
Do iPhone X sales spell trouble for Apple? – January 30, 2018
Apple supplier says report of iPhone X production cuts was overstated – January 30, 2018
Another January, another misleading iPhone supply cuts story from Nikkei – January 29, 2018
Apple stock drops after Nikkei report of iPhone X production cut – January 29, 2018
Reports of Apple cutting iPhone X orders make no sense – January 2, 2018
Apple stock tumbles on one poorly-sourced report of low iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017
Apple and suppliers shares drop on report of weak iPhone X demand – December 26, 2017