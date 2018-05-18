According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse April Edition, Apple’s iPhone X remained the best-selling smartphone in March, dominating the whole first quarter to be the number one smartphone.

The sales of iPhone 8 Plus improved during March, due to a push from Apple making it the second best-selling smartphone globally.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A became the best selling Android smartphone in March, a first for Xiaomi. Redmi 5A was also the third overall best-selling smartphone model in March. Entry-level smartphone share slightly increased after good performances from Xiaomi, Samsung and some of the local brands in the India, SEA, and Africa markets.

Source: Counterpoint Technology Market Research