Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone model, shipping an impressive 16 million units during the quarter.
Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “Global total smartphone shipments reached 345.4 million units in Q1 2018. The top-six most popular models together accounted for 1 in 7 of all smartphones shipped worldwide during the quarter.”
Juha Winter, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate the Apple iPhone X shipped 16.0 million units and captured 5 percent marketshare worldwide in Q1 2018. For the second quarter running, the iPhone X remains the world’s most popular smartphone model overall, due to a blend of good design, sophisticated camera, extensive apps, and widespread retail presence for the device. Apple has now shifted almost 50 million iPhone X units worldwide since commercial launch in November 2017. The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus shipped 12.5 and 8.3 million units, respectively, for second and third place. The previous-generation iPhone 7 shipped a respectable 5.6 million units for fourth place. Combined together, Apple today accounts for four of the world’s six most popular smartphone models.”
Global Smartphone Shipments & Marketshare by Model in Q1 2018
Source: Strategy Analytics
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because iPhone X cost so much that it was dead on arrival and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were just more of the same and wouldn’t sell well at all, dontcha know.
Apple’s iPhone 7, released in 2016, outsold the “best” 2018 models that the Android iPhone-wannabe peddlers could offer.
