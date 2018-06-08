“The U.S. company last year placed orders to prepare for production of up to 100 million units of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, but this year Apple currently expects total shipments of only 80 million units for new models, two people said,” Nikkei reports. “The U.S. tech titan intends to introduce three new iPhones in 2018. Two will feature the costly organic light-emitting diode screens like the iPhone X, while a cost-effective model keeps the liquid crystal display screen used by the iPhone 8 range. All three models would carry the TrueDepth 3D sensing camera system to activate Face ID similar to the iPhone X model, industry sources say.”
“Apple suppliers are undergoing the verification process for the new iPhones this month, one source said,” Nikkei reports. “Foxconn remains the largest iPhone assembler for the upcoming models in 2018. The company will handle all of the 5.8-inch OLED smartphones, while also holding shares of 80% to 90% for the 6.5-inch OLED model and a 30% order allocation for the LCD version, according to Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting’s supply chain checks. Pegatron, a smaller compatriot to Foxconn, looks to secure 60% of the 6.1-inch LCD offering and 10% to 15% of the 6.5-inch OLED model, while Wistron snares the rest of the orders for this year’s new iPhones.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Use this “news” and whatever effect it produces, if any, accordingly.
Surely those administering Apple’s buyback programs and Warren Buffett, among others, are smiling right now.
Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. ― Warren Buffett
