“Apple has asked its supply chain to prepare around 20% fewer components for iPhones debuting in the latter half of 2018, taking a cautious approach toward smartphone shipments compared with last year’s orders, industry sources say,” Nikkei reports. “‘Apple is quite conservative in terms of placing new orders for upcoming iPhones this year,’ one of the four sources, who is in the supply chain, told the Nikkei Asian Review. ‘For the three new models specifically, the total planned capacity could be up to 20% fewer than last year’s orders.'”

“The U.S. company last year placed orders to prepare for production of up to 100 million units of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, but this year Apple currently expects total shipments of only 80 million units for new models, two people said,” Nikkei reports. “The U.S. tech titan intends to introduce three new iPhones in 2018. Two will feature the costly organic light-emitting diode screens like the iPhone X, while a cost-effective model keeps the liquid crystal display screen used by the iPhone 8 range. All three models would carry the TrueDepth 3D sensing camera system to activate Face ID similar to the iPhone X model, industry sources say.”

“Apple suppliers are undergoing the verification process for the new iPhones this month, one source said,” Nikkei reports. “Foxconn remains the largest iPhone assembler for the upcoming models in 2018. The company will handle all of the 5.8-inch OLED smartphones, while also holding shares of 80% to 90% for the 6.5-inch OLED model and a 30% order allocation for the LCD version, according to Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting’s supply chain checks. Pegatron, a smaller compatriot to Foxconn, looks to secure 60% of the 6.1-inch LCD offering and 10% to 15% of the 6.5-inch OLED model, while Wistron snares the rest of the orders for this year’s new iPhones.”

