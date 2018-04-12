“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced that he has quit Facebook after deactivating his account on Sunday,” WebProNews reports. “He cited growing concern for the lack of privacy and security on the social media platform in the wake of its recent scandal.”

“He hopes that his departure from Facebook will encourage others to follow suit and rethink how users share information on social media,” WebProNews reports. “Wozniak said that it was unethical for Internet companies to monitor and sell its users’ personal data.”

“Users have come to realize that personal data might not be as private as they think it is. In the case of Facebook, the social media giant earns from targeted advertising based on its users’ information,” WebProNews reports. “Tech companies have the responsibility to respect and protect the privacy of its users, Wozniak emphasized.”

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, known as Woz, says he deactivated his Facebook account because "with Facebook, you are the product." https://t.co/GLk7yiWHjf pic.twitter.com/aabWd63Hs2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 9, 2018

“He’s not hopeful for any swift changes after the Congressional hearings where Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify,” WebProNews reports. “‘Facebook will come out and say, ‘Oh, we are going to do this little one extra thing to protect your privacy. But really, they are advertising you. You are the product with Facebook — and Google,’ Wozniak dismissed.”

