“If you’re not familiar, a so-called Hackintosh is a PC with macOS installed on top of it. Typically, this isn’t possible: Apple restricts their operating system to specific hardware, which only they supply,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “But with careful hardware purchasing and some clever software hacking, you can make macOS run on PC parts.”

“It isn’t always an easy process, and even identical hardware configurations can have different outcomes,” Fox writes. “But for users that get it running, it’s an awesome way to get macOS on custom hardware.”

“If you have the patience for troubleshooting software bugs, building a Hackintosh is easier than it has ever been before,” Fox writes. “When you build a Hackintosh, you get a flexible, customizable, dual-booting gaming machine that costs vastly less than a high-end Mac – and might even run better to boot. Even with new Macs just around the corner, there are still great reasons to build a Hackintosh in 2018.”

