“It isn’t always an easy process, and even identical hardware configurations can have different outcomes,” Fox writes. “But for users that get it running, it’s an awesome way to get macOS on custom hardware.”
“If you have the patience for troubleshooting software bugs, building a Hackintosh is easier than it has ever been before,” Fox writes. “When you build a Hackintosh, you get a flexible, customizable, dual-booting gaming machine that costs vastly less than a high-end Mac – and might even run better to boot. Even with new Macs just around the corner, there are still great reasons to build a Hackintosh in 2018.”
Reasons why you’d want to build a Hackintosh instead of buying a Mac here.
MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait for WWDC to see Apple’s new “completely rethought, modular” Mac Pro!
