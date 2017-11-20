“When it comes to new gadgets and gizmos, 2017 was the year of several big changes,” Lisa Eadicicco writes for TIME Magazine.

“First and foremost, it was the year of the voice-activated assistant, with devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home invading homes everywhere. It was also the year that smartphone designers figured out how to pack a massive screen in a device that’s still easy to hold, as seen in the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S8,” Eadicicco writes. “And it was the year that consoles like the Nintendo Switch meant gaming on the go no longer meant making big sacrifices in terms of game quality.”

Eadicicco writes, “Here’s a look at TIME’s top 10 gadgets of 2017.”

TIME’s Top 10 Gadgets of 2017:

1. Nintendo Switch

2. Apple iPhone X: Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, you’ll probably have a hard time getting your hands on one. And yes, Android did it first. But the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition system will undoubtedly set a new standard for phones to come. For one, Apple’s Face ID system, even despite the security concerns, is already being used in more creative ways than Samsung’s facial identification tech. Third-party apps like Snapchat and Warby Parker are taking advantage of the iPhone X’s face-mapping technology to project realistic masks over your eyes or select glasses that suit your face’s shape. That, combined with a sharp camera, long battery life, and large screen packed into a more palatable size, make Apple’s iPhone X a top pick.

MacDailyNews Take: Android did what first? Poorly knockoff the iPhone, that’s what. And what “security concerns?” The only “security concerns are with Samsung’s joke of a facial identification “system.” There’s another “fake news” sentence designed to make it look like Samsung is some sort of “leader” because even TIME couldn’t put the Galaxy 8 above iPhone X with a straight face, so they had to assuage Samsung’s media buyers with, as we call it in the trade, lying bullshit. Seriously, it’s no wonder why the old guard magazines are dropping like flies. Get it right or STFU. You sound stupid. And, it’s not expensive, either.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop

4. DJI Spark

5. Samsung Galaxy S8

6. Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic

7. Amazon Echo (second generation)

8. Xbox One X

9. Apple Watch Series 3: Apple’s latest smartwatch finally lets you leave your phone at home. Since it supports LTE, you can receive calls and texts on your wrist even when your phone is out of range. The third-generation Apple Watch also brings a faster processor and a new barometric altimeter for measuring activities like the numbers of stairs you climb. The Apple Watch isn’t meant to replace your phone, and just about anything you would usually use your phone for is better on a larger screen. But the freedom to leave your phone at home when you step out to walk the dog or go on a run may be just enough to persuade smartwatch skeptics that the Apple Watch is worth considering, especially for athletic types.

10. Sony Alpha A7R III

Read more in the full article here.