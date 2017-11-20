“First and foremost, it was the year of the voice-activated assistant, with devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home invading homes everywhere. It was also the year that smartphone designers figured out how to pack a massive screen in a device that’s still easy to hold, as seen in the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S8,” Eadicicco writes. “And it was the year that consoles like the Nintendo Switch meant gaming on the go no longer meant making big sacrifices in terms of game quality.”
Eadicicco writes, “Here’s a look at TIME’s top 10 gadgets of 2017.”
TIME’s Top 10 Gadgets of 2017:
1. Nintendo Switch
2. Apple iPhone X: Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, you’ll probably have a hard time getting your hands on one. And yes, Android did it first. But the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition system will undoubtedly set a new standard for phones to come. For one, Apple’s Face ID system, even despite the security concerns, is already being used in more creative ways than Samsung’s facial identification tech. Third-party apps like Snapchat and Warby Parker are taking advantage of the iPhone X’s face-mapping technology to project realistic masks over your eyes or select glasses that suit your face’s shape. That, combined with a sharp camera, long battery life, and large screen packed into a more palatable size, make Apple’s iPhone X a top pick.
MacDailyNews Take: Android did what first? Poorly knockoff the iPhone, that’s what.
And what “security concerns?” The only “security concerns are with Samsung’s joke of a facial identification “system.” There’s another “fake news” sentence designed to make it look like Samsung is some sort of “leader” because even TIME couldn’t put the Galaxy 8 above iPhone X with a straight face, so they had to assuage Samsung’s media buyers with, as we call it in the trade, lying bullshit.
Seriously, it’s no wonder why the old guard magazines are dropping like flies. Get it right or STFU. You sound stupid.
And, it’s not expensive, either.
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop
4. DJI Spark
5. Samsung Galaxy S8
6. Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic
7. Amazon Echo (second generation)
8. Xbox One X
9. Apple Watch Series 3: Apple’s latest smartwatch finally lets you leave your phone at home. Since it supports LTE, you can receive calls and texts on your wrist even when your phone is out of range. The third-generation Apple Watch also brings a faster processor and a new barometric altimeter for measuring activities like the numbers of stairs you climb. The Apple Watch isn’t meant to replace your phone, and just about anything you would usually use your phone for is better on a larger screen. But the freedom to leave your phone at home when you step out to walk the dog or go on a run may be just enough to persuade smartwatch skeptics that the Apple Watch is worth considering, especially for athletic types.
10. Sony Alpha A7R III
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft Surface Laptop? And, No.3, no less? A thoroughly-beaten Samsung phone at No. 5? Oh, TIME, sometimes you crack us up!
Even now, we can almost hear the echos of TIME’s sales department lobbying for something, anything from Microsoft and Samsung to be included on this list.
SEE ALSO:
Camera shootout: Apple’s iPhone X handily beats iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Google Pixel 2 – November 20, 2017
Terry White reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Worth the wait – November 20, 2017
Computerworld reviews Apple’s iPhone X: The smartphone on the market today and the one best one for business, too – November 17, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S9 benchmarks leak and Apple’s iPhone X thoroughly nukes them – November 16, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X destroys Android’s very best smartphones; makes Samsung Galaxy Note 8 seem obsolete – November 15, 2017
Forbes reviews Apple’s iPhone X: So refined, it will convert the most devout Android user – November 14, 2017
Android Central reviews Apple’s iPhone X – November 13, 2017
ZDNet reviews Apple’s iPhone X: The best smartphone – November 13, 2017
ZDNet’s Miller: After 10 days with Apple’s iPhone X, it’s clear its the best smartphone. Period. – November 13, 2017
Michael Gartenberg: iPhone X is the best smartphone you can buy today, and likely tomorrow; Apple is now a full generation ahead of their competitors – November 10, 2017
T3 reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Brilliant, five stars, 2017’s best smartphone – November 8, 2017
DisplayMate: Apple’s iPhone X has the most color accurate display we’ve ever measured; it is visually indistinguishable from perfect – November 8, 2017
Ars Technica reviews iPhone X: Easy to recommend if you want a glimpse at the future – November 3, 2017
iMore reviews iPhone X: The best damn product Apple has ever made – November 2, 2017
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘Like using the future of smartphones, today’ – November 1, 2017
Tim Bajarin’s first impression of Apple’s iPhone X: Face ID worked flawlessly – November 1, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Clearly the best iPhone ever made, despite being marred by its ugly notch – November 1, 2017
Above Avalon’s first impressions of Apple’s iPhone X: ‘An entirely new iPhone experience’ – October 31, 2017
The Independent reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘This feels like the future’ – October 31, 2017
David Pogue reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best thing is its size’ – October 31, 2017
Forbes reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Opulent, gorgeous, classy; the best iPhone yet – October 31, 2017
CNBC reviews Apple’s iPhone X: ‘The best smartphone on the market’ – October 31, 2017
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017