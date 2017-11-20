“The iPhone X has another feature that hasn’t gotten quite as much attention as its ability to use animojis: its camera. See, the iPhone X’s shooter features a dual-lens setup that’s much like the 8 Plus. However, it can capture more light than the 8 Plus’s camera, making for improved image quality,” Daniel Howley, Technology Editor for Yahoo Finance, writes. “To test how well the iPhone X’s camera performs, I put it up against the 8 Plus, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.”

“Taking low-light photos is one of the most difficult tests for smartphone cameras. And because of that, no single handset can capture the kind of shots a dedicated camera can take. That said, the iPhone X does the best job of the four phones tested of taking low-light photos,” Howley writes. “The addition of telephoto lenses to smartphones has made it possible to zoom in on subjects from much farther away than previously possible. But you’ll see varied results across the board. Of the four handsets I tested, all of which I zoomed to about half their max, the iPhone X provided the photo with the most accurate lighting. The iPhone X captured the clearest shot of the Empire State Building, while retaining the bright colors of the sun reflecting off the tower’s windows.”

“Both the iPhone X and 8 Plus captured impressive photos using their portrait modes. And since both images look the same, the phones take home a tie in this round,” Howley writes. “After taking home the win in three of five rounds, and tying for one, the iPhone X comes out the winner of this camera battle.”

Read more in the full article here.