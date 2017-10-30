“The iPad Pro offers more for me than the Pixelbook,” Miller writes. “the Apple iPad Pro 10.5 has longer battery life, option for integrated LTE support, and stereo speakers that sound even better than the Pixelbook. In addition, the iPad Pro is available with a 10.5-inch display starting at $649 and with a 12.9-inch display at $799. The Pixelbook starts at $999 and goes up to $1,649…”
“Google has always lagged in tablet application support and, in my opinion, Google apps on Chromebooks should still be considered beta. These apps are not ready for full support on Chromebooks and it is a crapshoot as to whether or not your preferred app will work properly on a Chromebook… However, these apps work with perfect functionality on the Apple iPad Pro,” Miller writes. “There are plenty of good keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro that give it functionality similar to the Pixelbook, at an overall price less than the Pixelbook. I REALLY wanted to be able to justify the Pixelbook in my life, but after a fair and realistic comparison I just cannot do so at this time.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another Google flop.
